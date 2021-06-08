92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Scammers impersonating Livingston sheriff as part of email scheme

2 hours 29 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, June 08 2021 Jun 8, 2021 June 08, 2021 12:31 PM June 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers impersonating Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that emails from senders claiming to be the sheriff were seeking gift card donations for a Louisiana Sheriff's Association drive to benefit local veterans.

Ard, who also serves as president of the LSA, said those emails were phony and that no law enforcement agency would request donations in the form of gift cards.

Ard said in a social media post that the scammers appeared to be targeting his friends and colleagues but warned anyone who received a similar email not to respond.

