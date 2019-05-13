79°
Scam callers using sheriff's office phone numbers to solicit money
NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says scammers are contacting residents in the surrounding area in an effort to get their money.
The sheriff's office says the callers are using the department's substation phone numbers to call victims. The sheriff says the callers claim to be from U.S. Legal Support and go as far as to provide a fictitious case number and an 800 number to call back.
The department urges residents not to send money nor respond to any of these callers.
Residents are asked to call 985-526-1627 to report any such activity.
