Scam Alert: Con artists disguised as FedEx are sending fraudulent text messages

FedEx is warning customers about a new text message scam.

Con artists posing as shipping and package delivery companies, like FedEx, are sending out realistic-looking texts with links.

The texts try to convince recipients they've received a package and urge them to click on the link.

These messages are fraudulent, and instead of clicking on the link, recipients should immediately block the sender and delete the message.

These fraudulent texts are often referred to as forms of 'phishing' or brand 'spoofing.'

A text message might be a scam if it includes any of the following indicators:

-Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package or other item, personal and/or financial information, such as your Social Security number, bank account number, or other identification.

-Links to misspelled or slightly altered Web-site addresses. For example, variations on the correct Web-site address fedex.com, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.

-Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as "Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you don't respond" or claims that you've won the lottery or a prize.

-Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation points (!).

Click here for additional information from FedEx.