75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting

2 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 7:40 PM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

WASHINGTON (AP) - Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.
  
Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries in the June 2017 shooting, but returned to work last fall. He was walking with the aid of one crutch before the game, but took the field without it.
  
He said before the game, "I know how lucky I am to be alive." Scalise said he was starting at second base despite his physical limitations, which "tells you how bad the talent level is."
  
He told Fox News Channel, "I can field balls and still make the throw at first." And he proved it to start the game.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days