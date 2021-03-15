Scalia draws rebukes for comments about black students

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's suggestion that some black students might belong at "slower-track" universities has drawn sharp rebukes from civil rights leaders, top Democrats and even the White House.



It's a familiar spotlight for the feisty conservative, who doesn't shy away from calling it as he sees it on issues from race to gay marriage.



Scalia has a long history of making remarks in blunt terms without seeming to care about offending those in his sights. It may reflect the sensibilities of a staunch conservative born in the 1930s who came of age as the civil rights movement was beginning.



Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid took to the Senate floor Thursday to say the justice's words are "racist in application, if not intent."