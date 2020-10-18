Saying goodbye to cooler weather

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, will give way to more sunshine later this afternoon. Highs will be around 85 - above average for this time of year. Southeasterly winds will continue to pull in more Gulf moisture.



Tonight: A few passing clouds, otherwise a calm night. It will be noticeably more humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead: The forecast into next week includes above average temperatures and daily chances for showers or even a thunderstorm beginning on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through at least Friday. Right now, the best chance for seeing rain in your backyard is on Thursday and Friday, but rain coverage does not look to exceed 40 - 50%. There is no significant cool down expected over the next seven days. Our next shot at cool, fall air, may not arrive until the following week.





The Tropics:





We're currently tracking two areas in the tropics. One feature is over 500 miles southeast of Bermuda, that is very likely to become a subtropical depression or storm by the end of the weekend. Thankfully, this system will stay over the open waters of the Atlantic.

The second feature we are watching is in the southwestern Caribbean. No tropical development is expected over the next few days, but this area could become more 'disturbed' mid-late next week. As more showers and thunderstorms begin to develop in this region, we could see potential development.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton