Savion Jones, 4-star defensive end, commits to LSU

Savion Jones Photo: Twitter

BATON ROUGE - LSU's football team has added yet another tiger to its streak, this one a 6-foot-5, 240-pound four-star defensive end by the name of Savion Jones.

According to The Advocate, the new recruit to the 2021 team comes from Saint James High and is the No. 19-ranked weak-side defensive end in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

"Although my recruiting process was altered by Covid-19," Jones posted on Twitter, "I want to thank all of the colleges who expressed interest in me. ... With that being said, I am committing to the LSU Tigers."

LSU has 12 commitments in its 2021 class, which ranks No. 7 nationally.

Jones is the third defensive lineman in the class, and the second defensive end, joining Texarkana native Landon Jackson, the nation's No. 5 ranked weak-side defensive end. Miami native Anthony Hundley is the nation's No. 35 ranked defensive tackle.

Jones is entering his senior season at St. James High, and he recorded 90 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a junior, according to Maxpreps, when the Wildcats beat Jennings 51-14 in the Class 3A state championship game.