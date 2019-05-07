Latest Weather Blog
Saving a river chapel sprung from a vision of God
BLIND RIVER, La. (AP) - Among the gum and cypress trees of a southeastern Louisiana swamp sits a little chapel called Our Lady of Blind River.
The chapel was built decades ago by Martha Deroche and her husband, Bobby, after she said she had a vision of Jesus kneeling by a rock. Over the years, people have stopped by in boats or kayaks to pray in the one-room chapel.
But floods over the years have damaged the little church, and the couple's grandson Lance Weber had to close it about two years ago out of safety concerns. He's been working to restore the building and raise it up to protect it from future floods.
He grew up spending time with his grandparents and says he wants to make sure the chapel is preserved for future generations of the family.
