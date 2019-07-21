Save Our Cities March and Rally held in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE - A rally was held downtown Saturday morning in honor of Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph who was found murdered last week.

The Save Our Cities March and Rally is an annual event is held by the World Link of Churches and Businesses. It's an effort to reduce crime and violence in the capital region. It has been going on for 18-years.

"This year's Save Our Cities prayer initiative is in the dedication of the life, legacy, memory of Ms. Sadie Roberts" Even Co-Organizer, Lloyd Benson, Jr. announced at the rally.

Creator of the march rally, Dr. Llod Benson Sr. said, "The founder of the African American Museum, Sadie Roberts, senseless heartless murder that took place in our city"

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome was also in attendance she delivered her own sermon.

"Lord as the leader of this city, I ask that you use me, Father God, to further advance a community where love is regularity demonstrated throughout neighborhoods," Broome said.

A number of ministers traveled from as far away as Atlanta, GA to speak at the event.