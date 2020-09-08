81°
Saturday's LA Tech-Baylor game postponed due to COVID concerns
RUSTON - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will not be squaring off against the Baylor Bears this Saturday, Sept. 12, due to positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing issues at LA Tech.
The two schools have agreed to monitor dates throughout the season to possibly make up the game.
The game was orginially scheduled for Saturday as both schools' season opener. The game would have been played at Baylor.
LA Tech will kick off C-USA play Sept, 19 at Southern Miss.
