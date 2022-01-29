Saturday PM Forecast: Warming up with rain returning next week

THIS WEEKEND



Overnight, we will keep things clear with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Most are expected to stay above freezing.



As a southwest wind kicks in on Sunday, that will allow temperatures to warm up even more. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD



Our weather pattern will turn more active next week with a series of storm systems heading our way. Scattered showers are expected on Tuesday & Wednesday but nothing overly active. Thursday, a potent cold front will sweep across the region bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms - a few of which may be strong. Over the next seven days 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected on average across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Locally higher amounts will be possible.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





