Saturday PM Forecast: Warm up continues with a chance for storms Sunday

The Forecast



After a brief cool spell on Friday, temperatures warmed their way back into the 60s this afternoon.



Clouds overhead will keep low temperatures in the mid 60s overnight.



A cold front will help develop another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. One or two storms could be on the strong to severe side in the afternoon and evening hours.



Behind the front, we will see another drop in temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s Sunday night/Monday morning.

Looking Ahead



Monday and Tuesday will remain on the chilly side with afternoon highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s. At this time, a freeze is not in the forecast either night, but a few locations especially north of Baton Rouge may flirt with a light freeze. Temperatures will start to rebound by Friday, ahead of yet another cold front that will arrive next weekend.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.



