Saturday PM Forecast: the second half of the weekend is shaping up nicely

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures back to the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a gloomy day today, tomorrows forecast will be a treat. Overnight the skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. The last half of your weekend will be pleasant. Sunday will have a chilly start with temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s across the area but sunny skies. There will be plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs will reach the low-60s. Into the evening hours skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will dip into the upper-30s for Monday morning.

Up Next: Enjoy the dry time because you will not see very much of it this week. Monday will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually warming as our next two frontal systems approach the area. No rain in the forecast for Monday and cloud cover does not start to move into the area until Tuesday. Tuesday, the first cold front will bring widespread rain to the Capital Area. Showers and storms are possible with this system, but currently the severe weather threat remains low. Wednesday, showers from the first system will linger for part of the day as our next cold front approaches the area into Thursday. Thursday we are watching as this next system will be moving into a more favorable environment for severe weather. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.