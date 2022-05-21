Saturday PM Forecast: SEvere thunderstorms possible

This is the start of our rainy stretch.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some people saw some showers this afternoon, and more rain is on the way. With the showers and storms moving into the area, there is a chance for these storms to become severe. The main threats are for gusty winds and pea sized hail. Most of the activity will be coming in overnight and early into Sunday morning. Sunday kicks off with rain. A weak frontal boundary will be stalling out south of the area locking in some showers. Heavy rain is expected as the initial frontal boundary moves through around 6 AM. After that most of the rain is expected to be quick pop-up showers. Temperatures will hold in the 80s due to lots of cloud cover and showers limiting the sunshine.

Up Next: Rain is the trend this week, but we need it. We are expecting 2-4’ of rain from Saturday to Thursday. It still will not take us out of drought conditions, but it will help improve conditions. You can check out the updated drought monitor HERE . The rain and cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 80s throughout the week. Expect the showers throughout the week to be very summertime like pop-up showers. The showers will be brief and will keep our temperatures mild.

