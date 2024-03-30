Saturday PM Forecast: Staying warm and muggy the next several days

Along with the warm temperatures, the humidity will now start to be a factor. Some relief is in sight as a cold front will roll through early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, clouds will begin to thicken. This will keep lows to the lower 60's. Another warm day is expected tomorrow with highs near 84 degrees. The humidity will start to kick up as well, so it will feel muggy outside. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Some spotty sprinkles will be possible, but the vast majority will see no rain.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to be well above average into early next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80's. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday. With it, some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side. After the front passes, temperatures will drop over 10 degrees for Wednesday. Plentiful sunshine, cooler temperatures, and dry conditions will conclude next week.

