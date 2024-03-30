75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saturday PM Forecast: Staying warm and muggy the next several days

11 hours 19 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, March 30 2024 Mar 30, 2024 March 30, 2024 8:16 AM March 30, 2024 in Forecast Discussion
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Balin Rogers

Along with the warm temperatures, the humidity will now start to be a factor. Some relief is in sight as a cold front will roll through early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, clouds will begin to thicken. This will keep lows to the lower 60's. Another warm day is expected tomorrow with highs near 84 degrees. The humidity will start to kick up as well, so it will feel muggy outside. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Some spotty sprinkles will be possible, but the vast majority will see no rain. 

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to be well above average into early next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80's. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday. With it, some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side. After the front passes, temperatures will drop over 10 degrees for Wednesday. Plentiful sunshine, cooler temperatures, and dry conditions will conclude next week.

Trending News

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days