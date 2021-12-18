Saturday PM Forecast: Showers & storms end overnight, much cooler Sunday

The Forecast



Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the evening, eventually tapering off overnight.

The cloud cover will linger around, but temperatures will begin to fall behind the passing cold front. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday will be a much cooler and breezy afternoon, with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 50s. Clouds will stick around for much of the day.





Looking Ahead:

A disturbance will pass by to our south on Monday, keeping our skies grey and also producing passing showers through the afternoon. Once we move past Monday, we will dry out and remain on the chilly side through Wednesday. A warm up takes place as we head into the Christmas holiday.

