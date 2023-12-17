Saturday PM Forecast: Shower chances diminishing, clear skies by tomorrow afternoon

Any shower chance will start diminish as we get into the overnight hours, and we should be completely dry by 10pm. Any leftover clouds will start to clear by tomorrow morning.

Tonight & Tomorrow: There will be the chance of some spotty showers early in the night but most should avoid these. Any chance of showers will fade by 9-10pm. The rest of the night will have a decent bit of leftover clouds. These should start to clear by the morning. The temperature before daybreak is going to be in the upper 40's.

While there might be a couple of clouds in the morning, these should completely clear by the afternoon. This will leave us with Sunny conditions in the afternoon and evening. Our high temperature is going to be around 61 degrees. It also will be a bit breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15mph.

Up Next: Monday will have a chilly morning start around 40 degrees and there are early indications that there could be some fog. There will be even chillier morning starts on Tuesday and Wednesday, as we will once again be close to frost and freeze territory. Temperatures will gradually warm up by the end of the week, leading to some possible unsettled weather by the weekend.

