Saturday PM Forecast: Scattered showers develop overnight, into Sunday morning
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Tonight, clouds will take over area skies again with scattered showers developing overnight. Rain will move in by daybreak Sunday and end by noon. Rainfall totals will be light, with most expected to receive less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Sunday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Once we move past the weekend, we will enter a quiet stretch of weather through the end of next week. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s by Wednesday with chilly mornings in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the week. Rain does not look likely next week until Saturday and for now is a low chance.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
