Saturday PM Forecast: Rain & storms around tomorrow, into early next week

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Tomorrow, we will once again have the chance for scattered showers and storms through out the day. It will not be a washout, but a few heavy downpours along with the threat of frequent lightning will be possible.

Looking Ahead: A chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday night. Then on Wednesday (which is the official start to fall), there is high confidence a COOL front will move through the state. This front would drop overnight temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s, and also drop our humidity to comfortable levels!

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Odette formed Friday afternoon off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Thankfully, Odette will not bring any direct impacts to land. This is now the 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two other features the National Hurricane Center is monitoring with high chances of tropical development. At this time, neither of these disturbances are a threat to the Gulf Coast.

