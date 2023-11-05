Saturday PM Forecast: Plentiful sunshine with mild temperatures tomorrow, rain chances increase late next week

Tomorrow will feature plentiful sunshine and highs in the low 80's. By late next week, rain chances will slowly be on the rise.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out around 51 degrees under clear skies. There will be the chance for some patchy fog, so be careful when driving if you encounter any. Tomorrow will be a great day for any outdoor plans or activities. Highs will warm up to around 82 degrees under clear skies. There will also be very low humidity.

Up Next: High clouds will move into the area early on Monday. This will make for filtered sunshine instead of completely sunny skies. These should generally clear out by Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly start to rise by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures could be maxing out in the mid to upper 80's. Rain chances will start to go up starting on Thursday. There will be a slight chance for rain on Thursday followed by a greater chance on Friday. This could potentially last into the weekend. Given this is far out, there is still some uncertainty in the exact rain coverage and how long it will last. Details will start to become more clear in the coming days.

The Tropics: Satellite data and surface observations indicate that the low pressure system over the western Caribbean Sea is now located just off the coast of Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The associated showers and thunderstorms have become less organized during the past few hours, and development of this system appears unlikely before it moves inland over Central America tonight or early Sunday. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rains to portions of Central America during the next couple of days. This rainfall could produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in higher terrain areas.

– Balin

