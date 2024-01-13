Saturday PM Forecast: Pets, pipes, people, and plants, all things to think about before Monday

It is now time to start making preparations for the bitter cold arriving this upcoming week. Do not forget the 4 p's. (Pets, pipes, people, and plants)

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some clouds will move through in the overnight hours. They will move out by daybreak, but they will limit how chilly the morning low is. Still, lows in the mid 30's are expected. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 62. It will be the best day to wrap the pipes before the artic air starts to move in on Monday.

Up Next: An Artic blast will start to invade on Monday. Some showers will be possible during the day on Monday. There is a possibility that some of the artic air will overlap with some of rainfall after dark. This could create a brief period of some freezing rain and sleet. The best chances of this happening is north and northwest of Baton Rouge. Any ice accumulations looks to be very small, but still enough to cause some minor impacts. Light icing will be possible Tuesday morning, especially on elevated surfaces. As of right now, widespread icing is not anticipated. Tuesday will be very cold with highs in the 30's and wind chills in the 20's. Wednesday morning will have a low in the teens and even colder wind chills. Thermometers will rebound into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon and continue to moderate from there, but stay below average for the remainder of the week. Some showers will be possible late Thursday into Friday. This will bring with it another big temperature drop by the weekend.

Hard Freeze – Expect low temperatures below 25 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Exposed pipes that are not properly insulated could freeze or burst. Wrap them with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will be killed if not covered or moved inside.

Wind Chills – Northerly winds of 10-15mph will cause people and pets to experience feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, in the lower teens and 20s Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered.

Precipitation – Generally scattered, light rain showers are expected Monday into Monday night. Enough cold air may arrive for a few hours of sleet or freezing rain before precipitation ends very early Tuesday morning. At this time, very limited impacts are expected along and south of I-12, but some light ice accumulation is possible north and west of Baton Rouge and into southwest Mississippi.

Ice – Leftover moisture from overnight rain could result in some patchy ice on Tuesday morning, especially on elevated, exposed surfaces. Along with the potential for frozen precipitation (see above), some slick spots are possible on roadways. Stay in touch with the forecast and listen to local officials for road conditions and safety messages.

– Balin

