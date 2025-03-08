Saturday PM Forecast: Numerous storms overnight, clouds and a few showers Sunday

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected from sunset through about midnight. After the storms, clouds and a few showers will stick around for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers and storms have stayed very "hit and miss" in nature so far today. There are a decent amount of areas, especially north of Baton Rouge, that have yet to pick up measurable rainfall. Storm coverage looks like it will uptick after sunset. This will be in response to an area of low pressure approaching and passing the area. Numerous showers and storms are expected, with the greatest coverage around midnight. Some of these could be on the stronger side, with hail the main concern. These storms could be quite energetic as well, with a lot of lightning. Rain coverage will quickly dwindle after midnight, but a few showers will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds look like they will be quite stubborn, and stick around all day long. A few sprinkles will be possible.

Up Next: Clouds will finally start to clear out early Monday. This will lead to a lot of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday. Lows both mornings will be in the low to mid 40s. High will be in the lower 70s on Monday, but work their way up as the week progresses. The weather will get a bit interesting by the middle and end of the week. The first of two troughs of low pressure will pass Wednesday night into Thursday. This looks to be the weaker of the two waves, so only a slight uptick in rain chances is expected at this time. A much stronger trough will pass Friday into Saturday. Rain coverage is set at 40% for now, but will likely have to go up. There is already a signal for some stronger storms as well.

