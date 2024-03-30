Saturday PM Forecast: No problems weather wise this Easter weekend

The string of warm and dry days will continue all weekend long. Some slight changes are on the horizon as our next cold front will pass early next week.

Today & Tonight: Another warm day is expected. Highs will make their way into the lower 80's. There will be some lower level cumulus clouds, which will create a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Tonight, clouds will begin to thicken. This will keep lows to the lower 60's.

Up Next: Easter Sunday will once again return to the 80s. It will also be a pretty cloudy day, as skies will be mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will rise even more on Monday, with highs in the upper 80's. This could threaten the record high of 88 degrees. After a long stretch of dry days, that could slightly change on Tuesday. As of right now, this system looks to be weaker in nature with only some passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A cold front will pass late Tuesday, this will knock our temperatures down, and dry things out through the end of the week.

