Saturday PM Forecast: Nice finish to the weekend, warming up next week

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain clear with lows once again dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday, expect more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer - in the mid 80s.



Looking Ahead: Through early next week, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid and upper 80s. By Tuesday, winds will become southerly, pulling in more Gulf moisture. That will start to pump up the humidity and lead into a chance for showers/storms Tuesday-Thursday.

The Tropics





There is plenty of activity going on in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane Sam has continued to intensify. As of 4PM, max. winds were at 140 MPH making it a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Sam is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through Thursday as it passes to the northeast of the northern Lesser Antilles. Model guidance continues to recurve Sam over the Atlantic. Still lots of time to watch, but will not impact the Gulf coast.

There are two other disturbances that have a chance of tropical formation over the next five days, but none appear to be a threat to the Gulf coast.

