Saturday PM Forecast: More storms as the weekend wraps up

The capital region continues to dodge showers and thunderstorms for the back half of the weekend. Into next week, a warmer and drier pattern takes over.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will gradually taper off shortly after sunset. Most computer model guidance keeps the area dry in the overnight hours. However, there will be an upper-level disturbance in the vicinity which makes it difficult to dismiss overnight storms entirely. While there will likely be an evening lull in activity for a few hours, we cannot rule out widely scattered overnight thunderstorms - but those are not a guarantee at this point. It will otherwise be partly cloudy and mild with an overnight low in the low-70s.

The capital region continues to dodge thunderstorms on Sunday also, likely with an earlier start time. We carry isolated to scattered rain chances during the morning and afternoon. Keep the Storm Station Weather App close by for rain and lightning alerts and have the rain gear on standby. Sunday's high temperature has been pulled down to reflect the earlier start time of storms. Overall odds of reaching the 90s now appear much slimmer. Rain quiets down on Sunday night with the loss of daytime heating.

Up Next: Into next week, the forecast trends in a warmer and drier direction. Look for highs in the low to mid-90s with lows in the mid-70s just about every day. Feels-like temperatures will also climb as humidity continues to pump into the region. Although a passing storm isn't out of the question every day next week, overall rain coverage should be much lower.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.