Saturday PM Forecast: Lows in the lower 50's and upper 40's possible the next several days

Even cooler air will begin to filter into the area the next several days. This will also be accompanied by no humidity and no rain chances.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out in the low 50's, under clear skies. Expect some more clouds in the area tomorrow than we saw today. Some mid-level moisture will be present which is why we will have clouds, but this will not be enough for any rain. Will will top out around 74 degrees and there will be no humidity.

Up Next: Even cooler air will work its way into the region by Sunday night. Expect lows around 50 degrees with some areas, especially north of Baton Rouge, to get even cooler. Monday will feature plentiful sunshine. Even with all the sun, we will struggle to hit 70 degrees for the high. Thermometers will work gradually warmer toward the end of next week in advance of another potential frontal system on Thursday and Friday. Confidence is low in the exact timing of this system and how much moisture will be present. That is still though our best shot at any rain in the next 7 days.

The Tropics: Sean is only a tropical depression and will dissipate sometime tomorrow.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have not become any better organized this afternoon. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

