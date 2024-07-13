Saturday PM Forecast: Keep lots of water on standby if outside tomorrow

Water and sunscreen will be essential if outside tomorrow. Due to high humidity, feels like temperatures will approach 112 degrees!

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 11am to 7pm Sunday as feels-like temperatures up to 112 are expected across the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any pop thunderstorms will quickly fade as we head into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be near 79 degrees under mainly clear skies. Sunday will kick off with lots of sunshine. As typical in the summer, clouds will increase in the afternoon leading to a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 98 degrees, with humidity making that feel even worse. Feels like temperatures will approach 112 degrees. Pop up showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible. About 30% of the viewing area will pick up measurable rainfall.

Up Next: Through Wednesday of next week, a ridge of high pressure will keep rain coverage spotty to isolated, and temperatures high. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 90’s, with lows in the upper 70’s. The pattern will start to shift on Thursday, and lasting into the weekend. Lift and moisture will increase, leading to a higher chance of thunderstorms, highs in the low to mid 90's, and more cloud cover.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

