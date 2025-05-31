Saturday PM Forecast: Humidity on the rise Sunday, storm chances return

Today brought a nice break in the humidity, but it won’t last long. Some noticeable shifts are on the way starting Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the nicer feeling conditions today, because changes will already begin Sunday. The overnight hours will be comfortable, with lows in the mid 60s. During the day, the front that moved through Friday evening, will slide back to the north as a warm front. This will open the door to more humidity, and some spotty afternoon and evening storms as an upper-level disturbance passes by. Not everyone will see these storms, so no need to cancel outdoor plans.

Up Next: Heat and humidity will be in full force next week. Highs will reach into the 90s most days, with lows in the 70s. Pop-up afternoon storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday, but coverage will overall stay very low. A bit more moisture will enter the area by the end of the week, leading to storms occurring on an isolated basis. So basically expect a very summer-like pattern for the first week of meteorological summer!

