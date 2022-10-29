Saturday PM Forecast: Halloween right around the corner, weather will be pleasant

Some cooling and clearing out for Halloween weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: As we head into the late afternoon hours you can expect all shower and storm activity to be done for the day. Initially, we will see mostly sunny skies, the break in cloud cover will allow daytime highs to creep into the mid-70s. Before the day is over cloud cover will return to the forecast and overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. Starting your Sunday we will be sitting just a little cooler and that is thanks to the cloud cover across the area. You will wake up to partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s. We are getting back into a more seasonable pattern. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low-70s. Cloud cover stays around for most of the day, but shower activity is unlikely. Yes, we will have plenty of moisture but most people will manage to stay completely dry. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the 50s and we will finally start to see some of that cloud cover break up.

Up Next: Monday morning will bring mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Throughout the day temperatures will creep back into the mid-70s, but we will be feeling pleasant due to low moisture. Trick-or-Treaters will be exicted about the Monday night forecast. All Halloween costumes will work for this weather. If you are trick-or-treating before the sun sets temperatures could feel closer to the upper-70s, but once the sun sets things will cool off a bit leaving you feeling comfortable. Tuesday we see our next rain maker come into the forecast. Not tracking any total washouts but more much needed rain will be moving through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Halloween festivities will not be interrupted by weather, but you'll still need to know how to dress.

In the Tropics:

Central Caribbean:

A broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea

continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual

development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is

likely to form by early next week while the disturbance moves

west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Caribbean Sea.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently

investigating the disturbance. Regardless of development, locally

heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the

Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Western Atlantic:

A low pressure area located about 100 miles west-northwest of

Bermuda is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity to the

north of the center as it continues to interact with a nearby

frontal system. Upper-level winds are forecast to increase over the

system tonight, and the low is forecast to merge with the front by

early Sunday. Therefore, the chances of subtropical development of

this system appear to be decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.