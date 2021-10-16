Saturday PM Forecast: Fall weather is here for the weekend

The Next 24 Hours: After sunset this evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s. Long sleeves and maybe even a light jacket will be needed tonight. Winds are expected to subside overnight. Calm winds in combination with clear skies will allow temperatures to cool down significantly. Many of you will wake up in the upper 40s Sunday morning! Be prepared to bundle up if you are planning on heading out early tomorrow morning.

Looking Ahead:

The fall-like weather will stick around through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will turn more southerly bringing back the more humid feel. A chance for a few showers and perhaps a storm will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is expected by late next week, bringing another round of cooler air by next weekend.

The Tropics

The tropics are quiet right now, with no tropical development expected in the next five days.

