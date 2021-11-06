54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday PM Forecast: Cold start Sunday morning, warmer next week

1 hour 23 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, November 06 2021 Nov 6, 2021 November 06, 2021 7:05 PM November 06, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Clearing skies and calm winds tonight will lead to significant cooling.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s, with a few neighborhoods getting down to the upper 30s - especially north and east of Baton Rouge. That is some of the coldest air in our area since April!

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour tonight as daylight saving time ends.

Sunday, after a cold start, the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and highs near 70.


Looking Ahead:

Next week, a slow warming trend will begin as highs climb to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Another frontal system is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing our next chance for rain and drop in temperatures.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

