Saturday PM Forecast: Cold & breezy tonight, chilly on Super Bowl Sunday

Get ready for a chilly night ahead. Into Sunday morning, temperatures will fall around freezing for most neighborhoods. A reminder to protect plants, pets and family/friends who may not have adequate heating. A band of very light precipitation is expected to move through between 1-3am, where a few sleet pellets or snow flurries may fall north of Baton Rouge. There will be no accumulations or impacts.



Sunday will feature a sunny but much cooler afternoon, with high temperatures only maxing out in the mid 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK



Next week we will see a gradual warming of temperatures, with highs returning to the 60s by Monday afternoon. Our weather stays quiet through Wednesday. The WBRZ weather team is closely monitoring Thursday for a potential of severe weather. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted locations north of I-10 under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. It is still too early for specific details, but just a heads up there is a risk for a few strong storms and heavy rainfall next Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





