Saturday PM Forecast: Cloudy conditions for tomorrow, heat not going anywhere

Heat not breaking up just yet, cold front moving through tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: This afternoon temperatures staying on the warmer side just shy of 90°. Skies are staying completely clear as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will creep back down into the 60s, but expect a muggier start to your Sunday. Waking up with mostly sunny skies and some moisture. Southerly winds will bring dew points back up throughout the day and daytime highs will top out in the high 80s. Not expecting any rain for tomorrow but dense cloud cover will be around for most of the day. Our pattern begins to change as we head into Sunday afternoon, a cold front begins making its way into the Capital Area. Not very much rain associated with this system because how dry our atmosphere is. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 60s as the system passes.

Up Next: You will be starting your Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers lingering. Showers will mainly be south of I-12 but a stray shower could form further north. With this rain heavy downpours are not expected. During the day cloud cover and northerly winds will hold temperatures near 80 degrees. Overnight we start to see more impacts of this cold frontal passage and we start Tuesday cooler and drier. The cold begins to set in Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs peaking in the high-60s. Wednesday morning we will see our first 40 degree day into mid-April. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.