Saturday PM Forecast: Chilly overnight with a nice end to the weekend

The Forecast:



Any lingering showers will end overnight as skies begin to clear out. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures maxing out in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead:

A very quiet weather pattern will take shape as we move into the new week. Expect one more chilly morning on Monday, then temperatures will continue to go up from there. High temperatures will approach 80 on Tuesday and we could be close to another record high on Thursday.







