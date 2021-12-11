53°
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Chilly overnight with a nice end to the weekend
The Forecast:
Any lingering showers will end overnight as skies begin to clear out. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures maxing out in the mid 60s.
Looking Ahead:
A very quiet weather pattern will take shape as we move into the new week. Expect one more chilly morning on Monday, then temperatures will continue to go up from there. High temperatures will approach 80 on Tuesday and we could be close to another record high on Thursday.
Trending News
Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double homicide claims life of child Friday night
-
Gus Young Christmas Parade rolls despite threat of rainy weather
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours
-
Saturday's Parades will roll through Baton Rouge despite possible rainy weather
Sports Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Highlights: Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...