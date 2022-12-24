Saturday PM Forecast: Bundling up for a cold Christmas across the Capital area

Another night of temperatures well below freezing.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With plenty of sunshine this afternoon temperatures were able to climb into the upper-30s. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low-20s. The HARD FREEZE WARNING will still be in effect for Christmas morning. Skies will be clear, winds will be mild out of the north but temperatures will be in the low-20s to start the day. The hard freeze warning is set to expire at 9am as the sun begins to rise. Christmas Day will bring temperatures well above freezing back into the forecast. Afternoon highs are expected to get into the mid-40s. There will be plenty of sunshine and calm winds. Overnight temperatures will fall back below freezing.

Up Next: Starting your Monday, temperatures will still be below freezing but they will quickly warm into the low-50s throughout the day. Some clouds will build in during the afternoon hours but no rain is expected. Tuesday the warming trend will continue. Daytime highs each day will continue to increase and by the end of the week you will be seeing temperatures back in the mid-70s. Your next chance for rain also begins to move into the forecast by Thursday into Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Be sure you stay connected ahead of the frigid conditions. The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

(((Following Data courtesy of National Weather Service)))

Every event is different and should be treated as such, but for some modern reference, here are a few relatable cold outbreaks:

-February 2nd through 5th 1996

-January 8th through 11th 2010

-February 15th through 17th 2021.

This cold blast will likely be more potent than the 2021 event. However, IT WILL NOT be accompanied by significant wintry precipitation thereby eliminating the risk for ice induced power outages.

As for a reference to Christmas, surprisingly there are two relatable historic events:

-December 23rd through 26th 1983

-December 22nd through 25th 1989

These two were extreme events and at this time we are not expecting to test those records. The 1989 cold airmass still holds numerous records across a good portion of the United States including locally where single digits were recorded in many places. We would have to go back to 1899 to see temperatures recorded lower than 1989 in much of the area over a multi day stretch.

Tweets by WBRZweather