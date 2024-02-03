Saturday PM Forecast: Bulk of rain coming to an end, will not completely dry out just yet

Most of the heaviest rainfall is beginning to exit the capital area. While the bulk of the activity might be gone, showers will still remain possible the next couple of days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers will rapidly decrease in coverage after dark. Still, spotty showers will be possible throughout the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and lows will be around 52 degrees. Clouds will clear a bit throughout the day on Sunday. Highs will top out around 66 degrees under partly sunny skies. In the late evening and after dark, clouds will begin to pick up again. Isolated showers will be possible, but accumulations look to be on the lighter side.

Up Next: Spotty showers will be possible early on Monday. Clouds could stick around for a decent part of the day as well. These clouds will most likely be stubborn to clear, but there could be some clearing in the afternoon and evening. Starting Tuesday and for the majority of next week, temperatures rebound and will gradually return to the 70s with sunny and dry conditions. There is already some hints that our next best chance of rain will fall late next week and into the weekend.

– Balin

