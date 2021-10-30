Saturday PM Forecast: Beautiful weather continues for Halloween

The Forecast:

Clear skies and calm winds will lead to significant cooling overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 40s for most neighborhoods on Sunday morning.



Sunday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. Highs will be around 75.

Trick-or-treating: Expect cool temperatures in the mid 60s Sunday evening. A light jacket may be needed, but overall will be a comfortable evening with clear skies.



Looking Ahead: Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will continue over the next few days. There will be plenty of sunshine around to get outside and enjoy. No major changes are expected in the local forecast through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm up a few degrees, but there is no mention of rain the in 7-day forecast until next Thursday. This will come with another cool down at the end of next week.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton