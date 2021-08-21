87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saturday PM Forecast: Another Heat Advisory for Sunday

21 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, August 21 2021 Aug 21, 2021 August 21, 2021 7:30 PM August 21, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana for Sunday from 9AM - 7PM. Feels-like temperatures may be over 108° for several hours.

The Forecast: Sunday will be mainly dry with only a 10% chance of a cooling shower or storm. Highs will be able to warm into the mid-upper 90s for most neighborhoods, with feels-like temperatures that will be well into the triple digits. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. 

Looking Ahead: On Monday, the ridge of high pressure that has aided in this mini heat wave, will begin to break down and move north. Then, we will return to more typical summer weather here in south Louisiana, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for the 7-Day Forecast.


The Tropics

Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island, NY on Sunday and bring significant impacts across most of southern New England. The most concerning threats will likely be flooding rains and storm surge, as Henri is expected to slow down on approach to land. This will create a prolonged period of impacts, especially for coastal areas.

Trending News

Elsewhere in the tropics.. Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico last night with max. winds of 125 mph. Grace was the first major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Grace is now weakening inland over the mountainous terrain of Mexico.




Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days