Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Another cold night, more sunshine on Sunday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Overnight temperatures will dip down to the mid and upper 20s. A hard freeze is possible, especially north of the Capitol city area. Remember to protect plants, pets and people. If you are north of Baton Rouge, it would not be a bad idea to wrap exterior pipes as well.
On Sunday, expect another round of sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Not a bad end to the weekend!
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Android devices.
LOOKING AHEAD
Trending News
A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on the way over the next seven days. A passing upper level disturbance on Monday will bring a cloudy afternoon but not much in the way of precipitation. A sprinkle will be possible along the coast, but the atmosphere will be too dry to produce widespread rainfall. Beyond Monday, we stay dry and cool through the end of next week. There will be a gradual warm up in temperatures, eventually making it back to the 60s by Wednesday.
— Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming
-
State plans to reduce I-10 to two lanes in Baton Rouge for...
-
Neighbors shocked at theft ring operating in upscale, gated community