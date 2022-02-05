Saturday PM Forecast: Another cold night, more sunshine on Sunday

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

Overnight temperatures will dip down to the mid and upper 20s. A hard freeze is possible, especially north of the Capitol city area. Remember to protect plants, pets and people. If you are north of Baton Rouge, it would not be a bad idea to wrap exterior pipes as well.

On Sunday, expect another round of sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Not a bad end to the weekend!

LOOKING AHEAD

A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on the way over the next seven days. A passing upper level disturbance on Monday will bring a cloudy afternoon but not much in the way of precipitation. A sprinkle will be possible along the coast, but the atmosphere will be too dry to produce widespread rainfall. Beyond Monday, we stay dry and cool through the end of next week. There will be a gradual warm up in temperatures, eventually making it back to the 60s by Wednesday.



— Meteorologist Jake Dalton





