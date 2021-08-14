Saturday PM Forecast: Afternoon storms continue, watching the tropics

The Forecast: A few evening storms remain possible, all will be dry overnight under partly cloudy skies. The August pattern continues tomorrow. Expect the first half of the day to be dry, but during the late afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms will be likely. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could get stuck under a brief heavy downpour. Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the low 90s.



Looking Ahead: No significant changes in our weather pattern are expected going forward. Look for a daily chance of afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 90s over the next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics

We are continuing to closely monitor Fred and Grace.





As of the 10AM update on Saturday, Fred has diminished to a tropical wave. Land interaction and wind shear have taken a toll on the system. By tomorrow, the National Hurricane Center expects Fred to re-gain tropical storm status as it moves back over the warm waters of the Gulf. There will likely continue to be adjustments done to the track as a new circulation forms either tonight or tomorrow. Still, Louisiana will most likely be spared of any impacts from Fred.





Right behind Fred, we have Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is still on the weaker side, with max. winds near 40 mph. Land interaction over the Caribbean will limit intensification some early next week. There's still plenty of time to keep on eye on Grace, but could be a Gulf of Mexico problem late next week.





-- Jake