Saturday PM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again. Skies will remain mostly clear. Sunday will feature another afternoon filled with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to creep back in as well, making things feel less comfortable outdoors.

Looking Ahead: A weak front will stall across northern and central Louisiana on Monday. This may lead into a few isolated showers and storms, mainly northwest of Baton Rouge Monday into Tuesday. A more significant front will approach the region next Friday. This would bring a higher chance for rain ahead of the front and cooler temperatures behind the front. It is still a week out, so confidence is low at this time but models are coming into better agreement on the front actually pushing through the state bringing back the fall-like feel.

The Tropics

There is an area of showers and storms about 200 miles off the coast of South Carolina that has a 50% chance of forming into a subtropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable by early next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for now.

