Saturday PM Forecast: 80s here to stay, return of rain on the horizon

Spring is making its presence known as the calendar flips to March, and it appears to be settling in for a long visit. Expect a beautiful, sun-filled Sunday in the low 80s, before humidity and rain chances steadily ramp up into next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another quiet and mild night across the Capital Area. Skies will be mainly clear for a good chunk of the night. A few spots, particularly near the lakes and in other low-lying areas, could see some patchy low cloud and/or fog development leading up to daybreak. This may briefly reduce visibility for some early Sunday travelers. Air conditioners will get a rest through the night as temperatures fall through the 60s during the evening and bottom out in the low 50s by dawn. The rest of Sunday looks spectacular as temperatures climb back into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies, with only a few wispy high clouds drifting through from time to time. If planning on heading out to the Box to see the Tigers play host to Dartmouth at 12:30 p.m., pack a water bottle and some sunscreen.

Up Next: Monday’s forecast looks almost identical to that of Sunday, but a gradual change will take place throughout the rest of the week. As days become slightly muggier, nights will trend warmer. Whereas Tuesday will start off near 60°, lows by the end of the week will struggle to even dip into the mid-60s. The added moisture will allow for the return of rain, with both the coverage and intensity ramping up day by day. On Wednesday and Thursday, look for spotty nuisance showers, the kind that might require a quick use of windshield wipers but shouldn’t ruin outdoor plans. The activity picks up on Friday and Saturday, however, as light showers transition to scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Those making weekend plans will want to monitor the forecast accordingly. At this point, no washouts are expected, but a few lucky neighborhoods might get a quick downpour to help water the lawn. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid-80s all week long.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

