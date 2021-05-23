Saturday: New plan to block flood water in Pigeon, low areas of Iberville Parish

BAYOU PIGEON - Saturday brought more flooding concerns to the close-knit, bayou community that's overrun with worry after an AquaDam breach flooded roads and some homes and businesses Friday.

WBRZ.com was first to report news of the breach and an urgent evacuation issued Friday before lunchtime in the Iberville Parish community. By the end of the day, the breach was controlled.

Saturday, though, water had overtopped flood control lines on the east side of Hwy. 75. Water was seen rising in some low areas Saturday.

State authorities got an aerial view of the situation and Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso told WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto officials were working on a plan to fortify the levee.

The Louisiana National Guard was spending another day in the low-lying Iberville Parish communities Saturday, working to help people trapped by high water and continue efforts to keep water at bay.

Crews were going to spend Saturday fortifying temporary levees set up this week with concrete barriers and sandbags. The barriers and bags helped plug the AquaDam failure Friday.