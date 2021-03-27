Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible

Today and Tonight:

Saturday, expect areas of patchy fog this morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Rain chances will be minimal, around 20%, but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight, we’ll have a cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s.





Looking Ahead:





Sunday, a weak front will move through the region, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Don’t expect an all-day wash out, but be prepared to dodge showers through the day. Our weather pattern will stay unsettled into Monday, before we get a brief break from the rain on Tuesday. Wednesday, a strong cold front is expected to push through southeast Louisiana. We'll get some rain ahead of the front, then behind it, cooler and drier air will filter in.



Click here for the 7-day forecast



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Have plans this weekend? Get current weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!