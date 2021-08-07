Saturday Morning Forecast: Humidity makes a return

Today and Tonight: Expect a mostly sunny day for your Saturday. An isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but the chance is low around 20%. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead: Sunday, the muggy summer feel returns to the area. Dew points in the 70s will make the low 90s tomorrow feel more like the low 100s. Make sure you plan to stay hydrated Sunday afternoon. The higher humidity will help to spark up more showers and storms on Sunday, with rain chances around 30%.



The Tropics

There are three tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic, all with a low chance of development. None are a threat to the local area at the moment. It's just that time of year where we are going to keep our eyes closely on the tropics.

-- Jake





Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.