Saturday Morning Forecast: Humidity makes a return

5 hours 54 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, August 07 2021 Aug 7, 2021 August 07, 2021 10:31 AM August 07, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: Expect a mostly sunny day for your Saturday. An isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but the chance is low around 20%. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s. 

Looking Ahead: Sunday, the muggy summer feel returns to the area. Dew points in the 70s will make the low 90s tomorrow feel more like the low 100s. Make sure you plan to stay hydrated Sunday afternoon. The higher humidity will help to spark up more showers and storms on Sunday, with rain chances around 30%.

The Tropics

There are three tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic, all with a low chance of development. None are a threat to the local area at the moment. It's just that time of year where we are going to keep our eyes closely on the tropics.

-- Jake


