Saturday Morning Forecast: Heat Advisory Day 2

Day two with A HEAT ADVISORY issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another heat advisory is out for Saturday from 10am through 6pm. The heat index will be at or near 100 degrees during that time. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sunshine. In the evening hours some scattered showers will move into areas east of Baton Rouge. Showers are expected to die out as the sun goes down. Most areas will stay completely dry today. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: There will be long periods of dry time on Sunday while scattered showers move in and out. Temperatures will trend near 92 degrees with a heat index near 100 degrees. It is possible that the heat advisory is extended through parts of Sunday as well. Any showers on Sunday that bubble up may offer some brief relief from the heat.

Each day next week will bring isolated to scattered showers with heat in between. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A disturbance off the coast of Florida now has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression. It has disorganized shower activity and the Hurricane Hunters are set to investigate later today if necessary. Areas on the east Florida coast may some increased shower activity due to this system. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!