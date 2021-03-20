Saturday: More clouds than sun, temperatures below average

Today and Tonight: Saturday will be mainly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the low 60s. Tonight, we'll keep some clouds around but clearing will begin overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend - with more sunshine and highs around 70. Unfortunately, the nice weather does not stick around for too long. Clouds will begin to increase again on Monday, ahead of our next storm system. A series of disturbances will roll through the region, allowing for rounds of heavy rainfall Tuesday through Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible - especially east of Baton Rouge. The severe weather threat is low at this time but not zero.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

